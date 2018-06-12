El Gobierno español ya está tramitando la "autorización de escala" para que el Aquarius pueda atracar en un puerto español y desembarcar a las personas que viajan a bordo, ha informado el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, Josep Borrell, en su cuenta de Twitter.
El ministro también ha confirmado que el Gobierno español acordó este lunes con el italiano trasladar a parte de las personas que se encuentran en el Aquarius en barcos de la guardia costera italiana y ha agradecido las "diligentes gestiones" del embajador italiano en Madrid.
La Guardia Costera italiana ha comenzado a trasladar a parte de las personas que viajan en el Aquarius a su buque 'Dattilo' y a otro buque de la Marina Militar para que el viaje hasta España se realice en mejores condiciones.
El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, ofreció el lunes la posibilidad de que el Aquarius atraque en España después de que Italia y Malta le denegasen permiso. En él viajan más de 600 migrantes, entre ellos 123 menores.
Este martes, la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha ofrecido que un buque de la Armada acompañe al 'Aquarius' en su travesía hasta el puerto de Valencia y le preste su apoyo en aguas jurisdiccionales españolas.
