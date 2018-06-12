El entrenador Pep Guardiola abonó 150.000 euros de su bolsillo para la reparación del barco de Proactiva Open Arms cuando éste quedó retenido en Italia, según ha revelado el fundador de Open Arms Fundation, Òscar Camps.
En declaraciones a Rac1, ha dicho: "Pep nos vino a ver, incluso ha hablado de venir al barco a ayudar. Y no solo él, algunos deportistas también tienen interés en venir a echar una mano".
"Guardiola nos ayudó pero hay otros deportistas que también han querido colaborar", ha añadido Camps en una entrevista coincidiendo con la decisión del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de ofrecer el puerto de Valencia para atracar el barco Aquarius con inmigrantes rescatados del Mediterráneo, tras el veto de Italia.
