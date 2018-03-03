Dos inmigrantes subsaharianas han fallecido esta mañana al volcar una embarcación con la que pretendían alcanzar la costa de Ceuta, según fuentes policiales.
En la embarcación, que navegaba cerca de la frontera norte de Benzú, viajaban otros dos inmigrantes que han podido ser rescatados, después de haber conseguido alcanzar la costa a nado.
Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno han dicho que el suceso se ha producido a las 06:35 horas, cuando las cámaras de seguridad de la frontera detectaron la presencia de una pequeña embarcación neumática provista de motor.
Esta embarcación había salido unos momentos antes de la costa de Beliones en Marruecos y en su interior había cuatro inmigrantes subsaharianos.
Los inmigrantes se hicieron a la mar a pesar de las adversas condiciones meteorológicas de los últimos días, con un fuerte temporal de poniente en el Estrecho de Gibraltar.
La inestabilidad de la embarcación y el nerviosismo de sus ocupantes hizo que los cuatro se arrojaran al mar antes de llegar a la playa ceutí de Benzú -la más próxima a la frontera-, por lo que rápidamente se dirigieron hacia el lugar las embarcaciones de la Guardia Civil.
La embarcación "Cartuja" del Servicio Marítimo de la Guardia Civil rescató del mar los cadáveres de dos mujeres, mientras que las unidades terrestres lograron auxiliar a otros dos inmigrantes, un hombre y una mujer, que habían conseguido alcanzar tierra.
Los dos supervivientes, al igual que los cadáveres, han sido trasladados al puerto deportivo.
La Cruz Roja atendió a los dos rescatados, que tenían síntomas de hipotermia aunque no ha sido necesario su traslado al Hospital Universitario.
Los cuerpos de las dos mujeres fallecidas han sido trasladados al tanatorio municipal para la práctica de la autopsia, mientras que la embarcación en la que viajaban no ha podido ser localizada.
