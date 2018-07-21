Público
Migraciones El Open Arms llega al puerto de Palma con la superviviente y los dos cadáveres rescatados 

El barco de salvamento han entrado a las nueve de la mañana en el puerto de Palma. Allí se intentará identificar a la superviviente y será trasladada por la Cruz Roja al hospital para atenderla.

Vista de uno de los dos barcos de la Organización de Salvamento Open Arms, que han entrado a las 8.58 horas en el puerto de Palma

Vista de uno de los dos barcos de la Organización de Salvamento Open Arms, en el puerto de Palma / EFE

El barco 'Open Arms' ha desembarcado esta mañana a las 09.00 horas en el puerto de Palma con la superviviente del naufragio a bordo, rescatada hace unos días a 80 millas de las costas libias, y los dos cadáveres de una mujer y un bebé rescatados en la misma operación.

Según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Baleares, que además han coordinado el operativo desde la llegada, atraque y desembarco del 'Open Arms', el servicio de Sanidad Exterior de la Delegación del Gobierno accederán al interior del barco para atender a la superviviente, originaria de Camerún.

Al interior, también acudirá una psicóloga junto a una intérprete. Finalmente, la Policía Nacional intentará identificar a la superviviente. Una vez se concluyan estos trámites, Cruz Roja trasladará a la inmigrante rescatada al hospital para atenderla.

