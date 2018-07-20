La Red Española Contra los Vientres de Alquiler (RECAV), organización integrada por 25 asociaciones feministas, ha denunciado ante la Inspección de Trabajo de Madrid y el Instituto de la Mujer una oferta laboral publicada en cuatro portales de empleo y en las redes sociales en la que se solicita un director de proyecto para la "apertura e implantación de un servicio de maternidad subrogada" en Madrid, informa el diario El País.
Según este mismo diario, la Inspección de Trabajo investiga ya la posible "vulneración de la legislación laboral".
El anuncio de la oferta de trabajo especifica que los candidatos al puesto de trabajo deben ser personas con estudios universitarios "preferiblemente en el ámbito legal o dirección y organización de empresas, con experiencia de al menos 2 años en desarrollo de proyectos, preferiblemente relacionados con la temática de la maternidad subrogada y con don de gentes, buena presencia y afán de superación".
La oferta parece dejar claro que es un puesto vinculado a un bufete de abogados del que se desconoce el nombre, y que se dedicaría a la intermediación tal y como anuncian los citados portales de empleo.
Entre las funciones del puesto, están la "implementación de colaboraciones con los distintos actores involucrados (clínicas médicas, coordinadores locales, servicios de alojamiento y transporte, etc.); establecimiento de protocolos de actuación, desde la fase inicial hasta la legalización en España de la paternidad; organización y dirección del personal; fijación de objetivos; seguimiento y control de la página web en construcción y establecimiento de una campaña publicitaria".
La gestación subrogada no está legalizada en España. La RECAV reivindica desde hace tiempo una legislación específica para prohibir la publicación de anuncios sobre vientres de alquiler.
