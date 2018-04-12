El Instituto de Derechos Humanos de Catalunya premia a la colaboradora de 'Público' Ana I. Bernal-Triviño

El Instituto de Derechos Humanos de Catalunya (IDHC) ha otorgado a Ana I. Bernal-Triviño, periodista de Público, la Mención Especial de Medios de Comunicación en el Premio Solidaridad 2017. El tribunal de esta edición distingue a la periodista y profesora doctora en la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya como una de las voces más destacadas en el panorama mediático actual de la lucha feminista y de la denuncia de las graves desigualdades de género.
La periodista "desarrolla una labor fundamental para acabar con estructuras patriarcales muy arraigadas en nuestra sociedad", afirma David Bondia, presidente del IDHF y miembro del tribunal.
Por esta razón la junta de la entidad premia a la periodista con esta mención "la voz de un feminismo militante que desde los medios de comunicación canaliza las luchas necesarias para derribar las barreras físicas, jurídicas y sociales que impiden hacer realidad el principio de igualdad", según un comunicado.
El jurado ha elegido también a la asociación Punto de Referencia como ganadora del Premio Solidaridad 2017 en la 37ª edición. La asociación premiada trabaja por la emancipación y los derechos de la juventud extutelada. Personas muy jóvenes en grave riesgo de exclusión social una vez salen de la protección de la administración y deben iniciar la vida adulta en una clara situación de precariedad con escasos recursos materiales y referentes institucionales, sociales y familiares.
En palabras de David Bondia, "como sociedad no nos podemos permitir que estos jóvenes no tengan cubiertas sus necesidades básicas una vez dejan de estar bajo el amparo de las instituciones".
