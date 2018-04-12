Público
Público

El Instituto de Derechos Humanos de Catalunya premia a la colaboradora de 'Público' Ana I. Bernal-Triviño

La asociación Punto de Referencia ha obtenido el Premio Solidaridad 2017 y la periodista ha recibido la Mención Especial Medios de Comunicación

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Web Principal del Instituto de Derechos Humanos de Catalunya(IDHC). IDHC.ORG

Web Principal del Instituto de Derechos Humanos de Catalunya(IDHC). IDHC.ORG

El Instituto de Derechos Humanos de Catalunya (IDHC) ha otorgado a Ana I. Bernal-Triviño, periodista de Público, la Mención Especial de Medios de Comunicación en el Premio Solidaridad 2017. El tribunal de esta edición distingue a la periodista y profesora doctora en la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya como una de las voces más destacadas en el panorama mediático actual de la lucha feminista y de la denuncia de las graves desigualdades de género.

La periodista "desarrolla una labor fundamental para acabar con estructuras patriarcales muy arraigadas en nuestra sociedad", afirma David Bondia, presidente del IDHF y miembro del tribunal.

Ana Bernal-Triviño, periodista de 'Público'. CEDIDA

Ana Bernal-Triviño, periodista de 'Público'. CEDIDA

Por esta razón la junta de la entidad premia a la periodista con esta mención "la voz de un feminismo militante que desde los medios de comunicación canaliza las luchas necesarias para derribar las barreras físicas, jurídicas y sociales que impiden hacer realidad el principio de igualdad", según un comunicado.

El jurado ha elegido también a la asociación Punto de Referencia como ganadora del Premio Solidaridad 2017 en la 37ª edición. La asociación premiada trabaja por la emancipación y los derechos de la juventud extutelada. Personas muy jóvenes en grave riesgo de exclusión social una vez salen de la protección de la administración y deben iniciar la vida adulta en una clara situación de precariedad con escasos recursos materiales y referentes institucionales, sociales y familiares.

En palabras de David Bondia, "como sociedad no nos podemos permitir que estos jóvenes no tengan cubiertas sus necesidades básicas una vez dejan de estar bajo el amparo de las instituciones".

Etiquetas