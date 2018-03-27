Público
Maltrato animal Investigado un hombre en Jaén por tener 29 perros "en un estado deplorable"

Tras una llamada alertado de la situación, la Guardia Civil acudió al corral de un inmueble donde localizó a los perros, algunos atados, otros cachorros y todos en condiciones de un posible maltrato animal.

Uno de los perros hallados en el inmueble. GUARDIA CIVIL

La Guardia Civil investiga a un vecino de Santisteban del Puerto (Jaén) como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato animal al tener 29 perros "en un estado deplorable" y en unas "malas condiciones higiénico sanitarias".

Según ha informado este martes el Instituto Armado, el 20 de marzo a las 10,00 horas recibió una llamada telefónica en la que se exponía la mala situación de unos perros en el corral de un inmueble ubicado en un paraje próximo a la carretera JV-8100, en el citado término municipal.

Los agentes del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona), acompañados de un inspector veterinario, se personaron en el lugar y pudieron comprobar la presencia de seis canes de diferentes razas. Dos de ellos estaban atados a unas columnas con una cadena de unos 30 centímetros, "careciendo de comederos, bebederos habilitados y algún tipo de acondicionamiento para su descanso, estando los animales en contacto con sus excrementos".

Al continuar la inspección, localizaron diez perros adultos y cuatro cachorros en el interior de un inmueble de dos plantas, de las que la baja estaba inundada y sin corriente eléctrica, mientras que en el exterior encontraron más perros, excrementos y huesos de animales.

En total, había 29 perros, de los que sólo ocho se hallaban identificados con microchip. Todos los animales "presentaban un estado físico deplorable, así como unas condiciones higiénico sanitarias no adecuadas para su estancia". Algunos, además, tenían heridas sin tratar.

Por todo lo anterior, el Seprona de la Guardia Civil ha instruido diligencias judiciales a un vecino de la localidad de Santisteban del Puerto en calidad de investigado como presunto de un delito de maltrato animal.

