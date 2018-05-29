Investigan a la madre de la bebé fallecida en Tenerife y detienen a su pareja

La Guardia Civil ha abierto diligencias contra la madre de la bebé de cinco meses hallada muerta el pasado domingo en el municipio tinerfeño de La Matanza, caso en el que ha sido detenido la pareja sentimental de la mujer.
El varón detenido, según ha declarado a los periodistas la portavoz de la Guardia Civil, Inmaculada García, no es el padre biológico del bebé y se encontraba en paradero desconocido desde el suceso. Ha sido localizado la mañana de este martes en el mismo edificio en el que se encuentra el domicilio familiar, donde falleció el menor el pasado domingo.
La Guardia Civil no ha precisado los motivos por los que ha sido detenido el hombre ni investigada la mujer y ha señalado que las diligencias continúan abiertas.
Desde la Benemérita insisten en que por el momento no se descarta ninguna hipótesis, dado que los resultados de la autopsia que se le realizó ayer al cadáver de la bebé no han sido concluyentes para determinar las causas de su muerte. Sin embargo, la portavoz confía en que estos resultados junto a las declaraciones del detenido y de la madre puedan determinar los motivos del fallecimiento.
En relación a si presentaba un golpe en la cabeza, la Guardia Civil ha aclarado que esto también forma parte de la investigación. Conforme a la resolución de la autopsia y a otras nuevas que se harán si se cree conveniente, se irá viendo cómo encajan las diferentes líneas que hay abiertas.
