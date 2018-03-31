La portavoz en el Congreso del grupo parlamentario Unidos Podemos, Irene Montero, y el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, han anunciado este sábado que serán padres de mellizos.
Irene Montero lo ha hecho público en su cuenta de Facebook. La portavoz se encuentra en la semana 12 de embarazo y, según ha informado, todo va perfectamente. De momento, saben que uno de los bebés será un niño y el otro, aún lo desconocen.
Montero ha escrito un post en el que anunciaba que "Pablo y yo hemos emprendido un camino que en los próximos meses revolverá nuestras emociones, transformará mi cuerpo y llenará nuestras vidas de belleza y algunas noches sin dormir".
Seguidamente, la dirigente de Podemos, descubría la causa. "Estoy embarazada de casi 13 semanas, y dentro de mí crecen dos criaturas que, si todo va bien, nacerán entre septiembre y octubre", ha escrito.
Montero ha remarcado que ambos son "inmensamente felices y afortunados" y que la maternidad, va aprendiendo que es "un proceso tan hermoso como intrincado", y que está lleno de "situaciones, emociones y preguntas que no salen en las películas ni en los cuentos".
La líder política, que siempre ha hecho una fuerte apología del feminismo, ha agradecido "a las madres, amigas, compañeras que desde hace semanas hacen tribu conmigo, me dan su mano y comparten su escucha, sus vivencias y su experiencia", en un alegato a la sororidad. "Éste es también un camino para recorrer juntas, nosotras", escribe Montero.
Para cerrar, la futura madre ha concluido que "Pablo es el mejor compañero para todos y cada uno de los días que vienen".
