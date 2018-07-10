El Ministerio del Interior de Italia ha prohibido atracar a un barco privado que rescató a 66 personas migrantes y las trasladó a una patrullera de la Guardia Costera italiana, según han informado fuentes del Ministerio.
El barco Vos Thalassa, que ofrece servicio a una plataforma de una compañía petrolífera, socorrió a 66 personas frente a las costas de Libia, anticipándose a la intervención de la Guardia Costera libia que ya había sido alertada, explicaron dichas fuentes.
Por ello se prohibió el desembarco del Vos Thalassa y transbordó a un barco de la Guardia Costera italiana a los inmigrantes, aunque se desconoce si finalmente desembarcarán en Italia.
Fuentes de Interior explicaron que el ministro y vicepresidente Matteo Salvini se ha comunicado con el presidente del Gobierno, Giuseppe Conte; el también vicepresidente Luigi di Maio, y el titular de Transportes e Infraestructuras, Danilo Toninelli, para explicarles que con este caso se ha creado "un problema político".
"La Guardia costera italiana no puede sustituir a la de Libia"
"La Guardia costera italiana no puede sustituir a la de Libia cuando ya ésta ha respondido a una llamada y ha entrado en acción", explicaron dichas fuentes.
Por su parte, Toninelli aseguró en su cuenta de Twitter que los inmigrantes rescatados "estaban poniendo en peligro la vida" de la tripulación del barco italiano. El mismo barco ya participó en un gran rescate en el Mediterráneo el pasado año, cuando trasladó al puerto de Palermo a más de mil migrantes rescatados.
Cierre de puertos también para misiones de las UE
Este nuevo episodio tras el rescate de inmigrantes en el Mediterráneo se produce después de que Salvini anunciase que en el próximo consejo informal de la Unión Europea (UE) en Innsbruck (Austria) pedirá que no atraquen en Italia los barcos que participan en las misiones internacionales presentes en el Mediterráneo.
Salvini publicó esta declaración en su página Facebook, después de que un grupo de 106 inmigrantes desembarcara anoche en el puerto de Messina, en la isla italiana de Sicilia, tras ser rescatados en el Mediterráneo por un barco irlandés que participa en la misión europea Eunavformed Sophia.
El ministro ya ha prohibido cualquier desembarco de inmigrantes rescatados por las ONG.
