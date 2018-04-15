Este lunes 16 de abril da comienzo Aula de Debate: Justicia, Abogacía y Sociedad, un ciclo de conferencias en el que se tratará el modo en que se relacionan el ámbito jurídico y el ámbito social. Así, se hablará de temas controvertidos como la prisión permanente revisable, se analizará la evolución de los delitos de odio y se debatirá sobre los límites al derecho a la libertad de información o la imagen de la justicia creada desde los medios de comunicación.
Para ello, en las jornadas se contará con la presencia de especialistas: jueces, fiscales, abogados, académicos y representantes de la sociedad civil, que analizarán desde una óptica técnico-jurídica cuestiones candentes que formen parte del debate público y de actualidad.
Pero también acudirán periodistas como la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, Cruz Morcillo, Verónica Sanz Martínez, Manuel Campo Vidal, Gloria Fernández-Lomana o Carlos Cuesta Arce.
El diputado del Ilustre Colegio de Abogados de Madrid, Raúl Ochoa, quien actuará de presentador y moderador de las intervenciones, explica que “el sentido de esta iniciativa es que el Colegio sea una referencia en el análisis de todas estas cuestiones presentes en el debate público”.
Así, el ciclo comenzará este lunes a las 19.30 horas en el Salón de Actos del Colegio de Abogados de Madrid (ICAM) bajo el debate La incomprensión social del derecho de defensa en casos de delitos graves y de proyección mediática. El 7 de mayo tendrá lugar la sesión La prisión permanente revisable: un análisis jurídico (II); el 28 de mayo, La imagen de la justicia creada desde los medios de comunicación; el 11 de junio, Los límites al derecho a la libertad de información en tiempos de crisis. Por último, la sesión que clausurará las jornadas, La evolución de los delitos de odio: ¿dónde está el límite en las redes sociales?, contará con la presencia de la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera.
