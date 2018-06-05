Público
Homofobia Un joven denuncia una agresión homófoba por besarse en un bar con otro chico

La víctima tuvo que marcharse del lugar junto con su grupo de amigos por los insultos de un hombre. Sin embargo, el presunto agresor los persiguió y le empezó a dar golpes en la cabeza.

Imagen de recurso de un coche de la Guardia Civil. GUARDIA CIVIL

Un joven de 28 años ha presentado una denuncia tras ser presuntamente agredido por un hombre que primero le increpó en un bar por besarse con otro chico, según informa Diario de León.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado sábado en Villablino, León, cuando la víctima y un grupo de amigos tuvieron que marcharse del bar por los insultos de un hombre al verle besarse con otro joven. 

Sin embargo, el atacante los siguió y comenzó a darle golpes en la cabeza mientras seguía insultándole. Según afirma Diario de León, los amigos que acompañaban al agresor lo animaban para que continuara con el ataque.

Tras lo ocurrido, la víctima tuvo que ser trasladada al hospital comarcal de El Bierzo y fue dada de alta horas después.

El joven ha interpuesto una denuncia ante el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Villablino por lo ocurrido.

