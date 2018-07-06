Público
La joven española encontrada en Perú se acogerá al programa para víctimas

Patricia Aguilar será incorporada al Programa de Atención a Víctimas y Testigos de la Fiscalía peruana por orden de la fiscal a cargo del caso que dispuso que tenga "atención integral" tras ser localizada por un operativo contra la trata de personas.

Fotografía sin fechar de Patricia Aguilar con un bebe en Chanchamayo (Perú). EFE/Milton Cahuana

La joven española Patricia Aguilar, localizada este miércoles en Perú durante un operativo contra la trata de personas, será incorporada al Programa de Atención a Víctimas y Testigos de la Fiscalía peruana, por orden de la fiscal a cargo del caso.

La magistrada Berenice Romero, titular de la Fiscalía Especializada en delitos de trata de personas de Lima, dispuso que Aguilar tenga "atención integral" de parte de especialistas junto a las otras dos mujeres que fueron encontradas con ella, también supuestamente captadas por un autoproclamado líder religioso.

La fiscal también solicitó la autorización judicial para la detención efectuada al peruano Félix Manrique, supuesto captor de las tres mujeres y cinco menores, por el presunto delito de trata de personas con fines de explotación sexual y laboral.

