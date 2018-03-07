Público
El juez del caso de la Arandina acuerda de oficio la libertad del tercer exfutbolista

Se establece una fianza de 6.000 euros para el tercer investigado por agresión sexual a una niña menor de 16 años en Aranda de Duero

Palacio de Justicia de Aranda de Duero, Burgos. EFE

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 1 de Aranda de Duero (Burgos) ha acordado de oficio la libertad provisional bajo fianza de 6.000 euros del tercer investigado por agresión sexual a una niña menor de 16 años, C.C.

El Juzgado de Aranda de Duero ha hecho suyas las obligaciones y las medidas cautelares contenidas en la parte dispositiva de la resolución notificada ayer por la Audiencia Provincial de Burgos, según informan fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León.

