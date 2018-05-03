El magistrado Ricardo González, autor del voto particular en la sentencia de La Manada, ha hecho este jueves, una semana después de conocerse el fallo, sus primera declaraciones públicas: el juez ha asegurado que está "muy tranquilo y emocionado" por el apoyo que ha recibido por parte de sus compañeros en los últimos días.
El juez González ha evitado pronunciarse sobre la polémica por su postura discrepante en la sentencia, ya que —ha dicho— sólo habla a través de sus autos y sentencias.
Las palabras del juez han sido recogidas por diversos medios de comunicación en la concentración que ha tenido lugar esta mañana en la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra dentro de las movilizaciones que los funcionarios de Justicia están llevando a cabo en favor de una "justicia independiente y de calidad".
A preguntas de los medios de comunicación, el juez ha insistido en que no iba a realizar comentarios y ha dicho sentirse emocionado por el apoyo recibido de amigos y compañeros.
