El rapero mallorquín Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtònyc, ha quedado en libertad tras personarse voluntariamente en un juzgado de instrucción de Bélgica por la euroorden dictada por la justicia española. Valtonyc esperará en libertad la decisión de la justicia de Bélgica sobre si es extraditado o no a España para cumplir la condena de tres años y medio de prisión que pesa sobre él por los delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas.
La noticia ha sido difundida en redes sociales por el abogado Simon Bekaert, miembro de la defensa del rapero, y ha sido confirmada por este periódico. Bekaert ha señalado en Twitter que Valtonyc se ha presentado "voluntariamente" ante la justicia belga y que el juez ha determinado que no hay ninguna necesidad de ponerlo "bajo custodia policial". "Más tarde otro juez decidirá sobre la extradición. Mientras tanto, libre en suelo belga", ha escrito.
Another day, another case. This morning #Valtònyc presented himself for the Belgian judge of instruction due to EU arrest-warrant Spain issued. Judge ruled no need to put him in police custody. Another judge will rule over the extradition later. Meanwhile free on Belgian soil.— Simon Bekaert (@Simonbekaert) July 5, 2018
El propio Valtonyc ha anunciado una rueda de prensa aeste jueves a las 17 de la tarde desde Bruselas, lugar donde se encuentra desde que salió de España en mayo pasado. El rapero ha señalado que hoy "es un gran día" y que él ya se encuentra en "cuartos" aunque España esté eliminada del Mundial de fútbol.
Hoy es un gran día.— Josep Valtònyc🎗️ (@valtonyc) July 5, 2018
España ya no juega en el mundial pero yo sigo en cuartos de final.
Rueda de prensa en Bruselas hoy a las 17h comentando el partido y las jugadas clave.
Roncero no llores. pic.twitter.com/P5ptiNbn0F
