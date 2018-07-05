Público
Valtonyc La justicia belga deja en libertad a Valtonyc mientras decide sobre su extradición

El rapero Josep Miquel Arena ha acudido voluntariamente ante la justicia de Bélgica, que ha decidido dejarlo en libertad mientras decide sobre la euroorden dictada por España. 

El raper illenc, Valtonyc.

El rapero mallorquín Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtònyc, ha quedado en libertad tras personarse voluntariamente en un juzgado de instrucción de Bélgica por la euroorden dictada por la justicia española. Valtonyc esperará en libertad la decisión de la justicia de Bélgica sobre si es extraditado o no a España para cumplir la condena de tres años y medio de prisión que pesa sobre él por los delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas.

La noticia ha sido difundida en redes sociales por el abogado Simon Bekaert, miembro de la defensa del rapero, y ha sido confirmada por este periódico. Bekaert ha señalado en Twitter que Valtonyc se ha presentado "voluntariamente" ante la justicia belga y que el juez ha determinado que no hay ninguna necesidad de ponerlo "bajo custodia policial". "Más tarde otro juez decidirá sobre la extradición. Mientras tanto, libre en suelo belga", ha escrito. 

El propio Valtonyc ha anunciado una rueda de prensa aeste jueves a las 17 de la tarde desde Bruselas, lugar donde se encuentra desde que salió de España en mayo pasado. El rapero ha señalado que hoy "es un gran día" y que él ya se encuentra en "cuartos" aunque España esté eliminada del Mundial de fútbol. 

