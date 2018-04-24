Público
Jugend Rettet La Justicia italiana mantiene incautado el barco de rescate de una ONG alemana

El Iuventa, de Jugend Rettet, lleva paralizado en puerto desde agosto. Acusan a la organización de facilitar la inmigración ilegal y de cooperar con traficantes de personas en el Mediterráneo

El barco Iuventa, confiscado en Sicilia.- REUTERS/ARCHIVO

El tribunal Supremo italiano ha confirmado este martes la incautación del barco Iuventa de la ONG alemana Jugend Rettet, inmovilizado en el puerto de Trapani, en la isla de Sicilia, desde agosto de 2017 por una investigación por inmigración ilegal.

Se trata de un caso similar al de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms cuyo barco fue inmovilizado de manera cautelar y posteriormente liberado por decisión del Tribunal de Ragusa, aunque sigue la investigación contra dos de sus integrantes por favorecer la inmigración ilegal.

Tras conocer la sentencia, la ONG alemana afirmó en su cuenta en Twitter estar "devastados por la sentencia" y afirmaron que "continuarán la lucha por el derecho de salvar a las personas en peligro en el mar".

La Justicia italiana acusa a la ONG alemana de facilitar la inmigración ilegal y de cooperar con traficantes de personas en el Mediterráneo, pero aún no hay ninguna persona imputada.

La fiscalía presentó algunas fotos en las que se observan a integrantes de la ONG cerca de los traficantes. El portavoz de la organización, Julian Phalke, defendió que las fotos que muestran juntos a traficantes con miembros de Jugend Rettet se debe a episodios casuales, pues "ellos venían a quitar el motor a su embarcación y nosotros empezábamos a subir a los refugiados a nuestro barco".

La noticia ha sido criticada por otras ONG que realizan labores de rescate en el Mediterráneo central, aunque ya quedan muy pocas tras la ofensiva judicial italiana contra estas organizaciones.

La ONG recuerdan que sólo este fin de semana han sido rescatadas cerca de cien personas entre Italia y Libia y que, desgraciadamente, han muerto más de diez.

