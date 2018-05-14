El negociador de la Guardia Civil ha logrado que el hombre que se había atrincherado esta mañana en los Juzgados de La Almunia de Doña Godina (Zaragoza) se haya entregado después de cerca de cinco horas de encierro.
Sobre las 12.00 horas un hombre, que al parecer iba armado y es policía nacional destinado en Tudela (Navarra), ha entrado en los citados juzgados y ha hecho salir a todos los ciudadanos y trabajadores que se encontraban dentro del edificio. En ese momento, efectivos de la Guardia Civil han decidido acordonar la zona y han llamado a un negociador que se ha trasladado hasta el lugar.
Además de este edificio, por precaución se ha desalojado a los niños que se encontraban en los dos centros educativos cercanos, el colegio Florián Rey y una escuela infantil, y los establecimientos comerciales próximos.
Finalmente, sobre las 16.45 horas, el hombre ha salido de los juzgados, se ha entregado a la Guardia Civil y ha sido trasladado a un centro hospitalario.
