La comunidad senegalesa de Madrid ha salido a la calle para para reclamar "una notable mejoría de la modificación de la ley de extranjería, una ley que mata, una ley que tortura, una ley que humilla, una ley que hace daño", según Cheikh Ndiaye, presidente de la Asociación de Inmigrantes Senegaleses en España (AISE).
La manifestación ha tenido la tarde de este 21 de marzo, día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Discriminación Racial. "Nosotros y nosotras salimos a las calles para pedir justicia", afirma Cheikh Ndiaye. "Exigimos la revisión sistemática de las formas de actuar de las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado debido a las sanciones correspondientes por la falta de ética profesionalidad y malas prácticas", añade.
También han reclamado que se pidan disculpas "públicas y directas hacia las familias y el entorno cercano a las víctimas" de los disturbios contra los manteros.
Las protestas ocurren después de la muerte de Mame Mbaye el pasado jueves en Lavapiés y de actuaciones de las fuerzas de seguridad en las que "se agredía a manteros sin hacer nada".
El presidente de Horizontes Sin Fronteras, Boubacar Séye, ha afirmado que "sin integración no hay inmigración", y ha explicado que "hay que cambiar las leyes, cuando una ley está dando problemas, hay que cambiarla". Vamos a intentar tener una reunión con el Gobierno.
Sobre los altercados ocurridos este miércoles, Cheikh Ndiaye aclara que “la policía municipal ha estado haciendo una redada en Lavapiés" antes de la manifestación y pide que "dejen de hacer estas redadas, porque son racistas”.
