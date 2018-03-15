Público
León La Guardia Civil investiga una agresión con lejía a un menor en un colegio de León

El alumno de 15 años fue agredido este martes por tres compañeras en el colegio de la localidad La Virgen del Camino.

Alumnos atienden a una charla sobre acoso escolar impartida por un agente de Policía.

La Guardia Civil investiga la agresión con lejía a un menor de 15 años en el colegio de la localidad La Virgen del Camino de León. La víctima, que sufre síndrome de Asperge, fue agredida con lejía por tres compañeras de “forma premeditada”, según ha adelantado el diario local León Noticias.

El suceso ocurrió después de que las tres chicas tuviesen un pequeño “roce” con el chico en el patio del colegio. Fue entonces cuando en el mediodía de este martes las supuestas agresoras acudieron a la puerta el aula del menor para rociarle la cara y parte del cuerpo con el líquido corrosivo.

Los padres del menor han agradecido a los docentes implicados su magnífica actuación, quienes atendieron de inmediato al joven: “A ellos les tenemos que agradecer que no haya perdido la visión del ojo más afectado por la legía” porque estos acertaron al utilizar suero “y evitaron hacerlo con agua, lo que habría provocado terribles consecuencias”.

Los padres indicaron al diario local que la evolución del niño es favorable “aunque deberá llevar durante un tiempo un parche en el ojo por las úlceras que la legía le ha provocado”.

El padre ha instado en la necesidad “de que se tomen las medidas necesarias para que algo así no vuelva a suceder”. Para ello, los responsables del menor han prestado declaración ante la Policia Judicial y presentarán su denuncia en las próximas horas

