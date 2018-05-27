Público
Libertad con cargos para un encargado de un cultivo acusado de abusos sexuales a trabajadoras

El acusado, de 47 años, es el responsable de supervisar a las empleadas y coordinar los turnos.

Imagen de archivo de cultivos de fresa en la zona de Huelva / EFE

Un hombre de 47 años de edad ha sido detenido este pasado viernes y puesto en libertad con cargos tras la denuncia de varias mujeres inmigrantes trabajadoras de la fresa en Moguer (Huelva) por presuntos abusos sexuales y coacción.

Fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Huelva han informado a Europa Press de que la Policía Nacional detuvo este viernes a un varón por presuntamente abusar sexualmente y coaccionar a trabajadoras de fincas agrícolas, lugar donde también trabajaba el presunto autor de los hechos. El acusado es el responsable de supervisar a las empleadas y coordinar los turnos.

En este sentido, las citadas fuentes han precisado que la Policía Nacional mantiene una investigación abierta por esos hechos, a la par que ha señalado que dicha detención es paralela a las investigaciones de la Fiscalía de Huelva sobre los posibles abusos sexuales a temporeras que trabajan en la campaña fresera de la provincia.

