La defensa del rapero Valtonyc ha asegurado que el cantante pretende "salir de la clandestinidad", por lo que se entregará a las autoridades judiciales a partir de este lunes, según confirmó su letrado, Gonzalo Boye —el abogado de Carles Puigdemont—, a el Diario de Mallorca el pasado viernes.

El rapero José Miguel Arenas Beltrán, sobre el que pesa una orden de busca y captura nacional e internacional, salió de España tras ser condenado a tres años y medio de cárcel por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas. Tal y como adelantó Público, el artista huyó a Bélgica para preparar su defensa y evitar de esta forma su ingreso en prisión en España.

Valtonyc está condenado por las letras de sus canciones. La justicia estimó que diez canciones del rapero del álbum Residus de un poeta, otras diez bajo el título Mallorca es Ca nostra; y, por último, otras dos canciones que fueron subidas por el rapero a Youtube con el título de Marca España y El fascismo se cura muriendo sobrepasaban los límites de la libertad de expresión.

El cantante ha defendido siempre que sus letras no apoyan ni el terrorismo de ETA ni pretendían humillar a las víctimas. De hecho, considera que no hay violencia en sus letras. “Violencia es padres de familia haciendo malabares para dar de comer a su familia. Personas de todas las edades haciendo cola en comedores sociales. Ir a reclamar tus derechos y que encima te lleves cuatro porrazos. Que la tercera edad, que ha currado toda su puta vida, tengan una pensión de mierda y le envíen la carta para notificarles que se la han subido 30 céntimos. O estás en mi bando o estás en el suyo. No hay más”, señaló en una entrevista con este medio.