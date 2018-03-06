Público
Libertad bajo fianza para los tres exjugadores de la Arandina acusados de abusos sexuales

La Audiencia Provincial de Burgos les ha prohibido acercarse a menos de mil metros de la menor.

Efectivos policiales junto a la vivienda, que ha sido registrada, de los tres jugadores de la Arandina Club de Fútbol detenido el pasado 12 de diciembre. /EFE

La Audiencia Provincial de Burgos ha decidido la puesta en libertad bajo fianza de 6.000 euros de los tres exjugadores de la Arandina Club de Fútbol investigados como supuestos autores de un delito de abuso sexual cometido contra una menor, han informado a EFE fuentes jurídicas.

La Audiencia ha impuesto además la prohibición de acercarse a la joven a menos de mil metros, han precisado dichas fuentes.

La salida de prisión de los tres investigados se llevará a cabo después de que el Ministerio Público mostrara en un escrito su no oposición a la libertad provisional de los tres investigados, Carlos Cuadrado, Lucho, de 24 años; Víctor Rodríguez, Viti, de 22; y Raúl Calvo, de 19 años.

Los tres permanecen en prisión desde el pasado 13 de diciembre, después de que los padres de una joven de 15 años denunciaran la supuesta autoría de una agresión sexual cometida contra la menor el pasado noviembre.

