Un libro de Biología para alumnos de la ESO aconseja "abstinencia y fidelidad" para evitar enfermedades de transmisión sexual

La "abstinencia" sexual y la "fidelidad" como soluciones para prevenir unas enfermedades de transmisión sexual que "podrían favorecer algunas conductas de riesgo, como el cambio de pareja, tanto homosexual como heterosexual". Esto es lo que pueden leer alumnos de 3º de ESO en su libro Biología y Geología de la editorial catalana de tradición católica Casals (2015), implementado en numerosos centros concertados y, en al menos, 7 institutos públicos.
Pero no queda ahí la cosa. Según informa la SER, dicho libro también cuenta con unas explicaciones —alarmantes cuando menos— sobre el aborto, que define como "problema social" y dice que su aumento en España "ha sido exponencial en los últimos 20 años (actualmente es de unos 115.000 al año)". Cifra que, por cierto, no se ajusta a la realidad, dado que esos 115.000 abortos se registraron en 2008 —y el libro data de 2015—.
Además, según datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, el número de abortos en nuestro país sigue una tendencia a la baja desde 2012. En 2016, se produjeron 93.131 interrupciones voluntarias del embarazo, la cifra más baja de la última década. Este libro señala además que gran parte de los abortos que se practican se deben "a causas puramente económicas".
En concreto, y según detalla la SER en su información, este libro podría estar siendo utilizado en estos momentos por estudiantes que rondan los 14 años en los siguientes centros públicos: IES Miguel Servet de Zaragoza, IES Roque Amagro de Gran Canaria, IES Ponce De León de Sevilla, IES Benejúzar de Alicante, IES Castilla de Guadalajara, IES Martín Vázquez de Arce también de Guadalajara y el IES Arroyo Hondo de Cádiz.
