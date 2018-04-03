Público
Lince ibérico Muere atropellado en Jaén el séptimo lince del año en Andalucía

Se trata de un juvenil macho, radiomarcado, que ha sido trasladado al Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre (CAD) de la Junta, donde se le practicará la necropsia.

Una hembra de lince ibérico que reside en el Observatorio de Linces del Espacio Natural de Doñana. EFE/Julián Pérez

Un lince ibérico ha sido encontrado muerto en la carretera A-301, dentro del término municipal de La Carolina (Jaén), convirtiéndose en el séptimo ejemplar que fallece este año en Andalucía, el sexto en la provincia de Jaén.

Según informan desde el proyecto Life+Iberlince, los técnicos adscritos al proyecto encontraron ayer el cadáver de un ejemplar de lince ibérico atropellado en el kilómetro 4,5 de la citada vía.

Se trata de un juvenil macho, radiomarcado, que ha sido trasladado al Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre (CAD) de la Junta de Andalucía, donde se le practicará la necropsia.

A los siete linces ibéricos muertos por atropello en Andalucía en lo que va de año se suman otros dos fallecidos en Ciudad Real y otros dos en Badajoz y Toledo. 

