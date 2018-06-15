La llegada de los inmigrantes del Aquarius a Valencia se retrasa hasta el domingo

La flotilla compuesta por el barco Aquarius, de las ONGs SOS Méditerranée y Médicos sin Fronteras, que con una nave de la Marina y otra de la Guardia Costera italiana en la que viajan 630 inmigrantes, llegará previsiblemente a Valencia (España) el domingo por la mañana debido al mal tiempo que obligó ayer, jueves, a un cambio de ruta.
Así lo explicó el cooperante de SOS Méditerranée Alessandro Porro que se encuentra a bordo del Aquarius. Según Porro, la flotilla ha cruzado el estrecho de Bonifacio, que separa las islas de Córcega y Cerdeña, y pronto pasarán frente a las costas de la isla de Asinara y de esta manera se alejarán de Italia.
La decisión de bordear la costa oriental de Cerdeña se tomó debido al mal tiempo, lo que ha retrasado algunas horas su llegada al puerto de Valencia, donde estaba previsto que atracaran el sábado por la noche.
Actualmente la situación es más tranquila, con olas de un metro y vientos de once nudos.
Además anoche se realizó una nueva parada en el norte de Cerdeña, donde la Guardia Costera envió nuevos suministros de comida e incluso juegos para los niños.
El miércoles, también se hizo una parada breve ante las costas de Mazzarra del Vallo, en la isla de Sicilia (sur) para un nuevo abastecimiento de víveres.
El Aquarius inició su viaje hacia el puerto de Valencia el pasado lunes a las 21.00 hora local y navega con una velocidad de unos 8 nudos después de pasar 48 horas detenidos debido a la negativa de Italia y de Malta de autorizar un puerto para desembarcar.
El Aquarius lleva ahora a 51 mujeres, 45 hombres y 10 niños, mientras que el resto lo hacen repartidos en el buque Orione de la Marina italiana y en la patrullera Dattilo de la Guardia Costera.
Un reparto que se decidió debido al largo viaje que debían afrontar después de que el Gobierno de España ofreciera el puerto de Valencia para que llegasen estas 630 personas que llevan 6 días en un barco, a lo que se suma el viaje desde Libia y, algunos de ellos, llevan meses esperando en los campamentos libios.
Todos ellos fueron rescatados el pasado sábado en seis operaciones distintas.
