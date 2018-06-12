La llegada de inmigrantes a España por mar casi se ha duplicado al incrementarse en un 94,1 % en lo que va de año y ya son 8.162 las personas que han llegado en embarcaciones por las costas peninsulares y Baleares, Canarias, Ceuta y Melilla, según el último informe del Ministerio del Interior.
El informe del 1 de enero al 31 de mayo sobre la entrada de inmigrantes irregulares a España precisa que en ese periodo entraron por vía marítima 8.162 inmigrantes irregulares en 356 embarcaciones, frente a los 4.206 que lo hicieron en el mismo periodo de 2017 en otras 196 pateras.
En total han entrado de forma irregular por mar 3.956 personas más, es decir un incremento del 94,1 %. Y han requerido de 160 embarcaciones más, lo que representa una subida de un 81,6 % que en las mismas fechas de 2017.
Por las costas peninsulares y Baleares ha llegado la mayor parte de los inmigrantes, 7.507 en 314 embarcaciones (3.918 lo fueron en el tramo de 2017 y en 178 pateras, es decir la proporción del incremento ha sido de un 91,6 % y de un 76,4 %, respectivamente).
