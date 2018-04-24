Los mayores controles que se llevan a cabo en la frontera terrestre de Ceuta han cuadriplicado la llegada de personas migrantes por mar en los primeros cuatro meses de 2018 a igual periodo de 2017, pasando de 51 a 233 personas, según los datos facilitados por la Delegación del Gobierno.
En lo que va de año han sido rescatadas 20 pateras con 233 personas a bordo frente a las cinco pateras y 51 personas localizados en los primeros cuatro meses de 2017.
De entre los 233 inmigrantes, cien eran marroquíes y 133 procedían de países del África subsahariana, sobre todo de Guinea Conakry, de acuerdo con los datos oficiales.
La presión migratoria por mar que sufre Ceuta se asocia directamente con el mayor control de Marruecos de los 8,2 kilómetros de perímetro fronterizo terrestre, y ha aumentado a pesar de que desde el mes de enero se han producido importantes temporales de levante y poniente que han complicado la navegación en esta zona del Estrecho de Gibraltar.
Se esperan aumentos
Por esta circunstancia, se estima que la llegada del buen tiempo en la época veraniega podría suponer un notable incremento de pateras y balsas que alcanzan las costas ceutíes.
Este año el rescate más importante se produjo el 11 de abril cuando los agentes de la Guardia Civil se tuvieron que arrojar al mar para salvar la vida de ocho personas que habían volcado en una patera, entre ellas una mujer que se iba hacia el fondo del mar.
Según los datos oficiales, en el caso de los cien marroquíes dos eran mujeres y otros dos menores de edad, mientras que en el caso de los subsaharianos, de los 133 inmigrantes, siete eran mujeres y tres menores, de los que uno era una bebé de tan sólo seis meses de edad.
