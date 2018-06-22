Público
Migrantes Localizados los 28 menores del Aquarius que huyeron de su centro de acogida en Alicante  

Fuentes policiales indican que la búsqueda se mantiene abierta y que es previsible que aparezcan en las próximas horas el resto de menores huidos.

Migrantes en el buque Aquarius justo antes de desembarcar en València EFE/EPA/MSF

Un total de 28 menores procedentes del buque Aquarius y que están tutelados por la Generalitat en un albergue de Alicante ya localizados y se encuentran de vuelta en las instalaciones, después de que salieran del centro y no regresaran a lo largo de la jornada del jueves,  según han asegurado fuentes de la administración valenciana.

La Policía Nacional y la unidad adscrita a la Generalitat Valenciana estaban buscaban aún esta mañana a tres de estos 28 menores, pero actualmente están todos reingresados en el centro.

Los menores fueron saliendo escalonadamente durante la jornada de ayer y no volvieron a dormir al centro. A última hora de la noche se dio la voz de alarma y los agentes de los dos cuerpos iniciaron su búsqueda.

En estos momentos, ya han sido localizados y reingresados 25 de los 28 y se busca a los tres restantes. Además, según han precisado fuentes policiales, no se trata de detenciones sino de su reingreso en el centro, ya que están bajo la tutela de la Generalitat.

