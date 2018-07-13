Localizan el primer nido de avispa asiática en la ciudad de Barcelona

Agentes rurales de la Generalitat han localizado en un jardín interior del edificio histórico de la Universidad de Barcelona, en la plaza Universidad, el primer nido de avispa asiática (Vespa velutina) que se encuentra en la capital catalana.
Con esta localización, los agentes rurales han confirmado que esta especie invasora, conocida también como 'avispa asesina' porque mata y devora a las abejas autóctonas y que también se localizó la semana pasada por primera vez en un contenedor de reciclaje en la comarca del Baix Llobregat, ya está plenamente instalada en Cataluña.
Un trabajador ha alertado a los agentes rurales de la presencia del nido y éstos se han desplazado al lugar, donde han comprobado que se trataba de un nido primario que contenía entre 12 y 17 ejemplares de esta especie invasora.
Los Agentes Rurales han fichado la identificación del nido y han puesto el caso en conocimiento del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona para que se haga cargo de su retirada, de acuerdo con el protocolo de actuación.
