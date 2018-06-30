La periodista saudita Shireen al-Rifaie está siendo investigada por vestir "ropa indecente" durante la cobertura de una información televisiva. Así lo comunicaban las autoridades de Arabia Saudí este martes, que se justificaban en que la profesional de la cadena dubaití Al Aan TV había "violado las reglas y consignas" locales con su atuendo.
Shireen al-Rifaie aparece en una calle de el Riad realizando un reportaje sobre el fin de la prohibición que impedía que las mujeres condujeran en el país, vestida con unos pantalones, una camiseta y una capa, todo de color blanco. También un velo que deja al descubierto parte de su pelo.
En el audiovisual emitido se aprecia cómo el viento mueve la capa de la periodista y deja al descubierto la ropa que lleva debajo y algo de escote, lo que ha tenido una respuesta misógina en las redes sociales por parte de conservadores sauditas, tildándola de "mujer desnuda indecente".
TV presenter Shireen al-Rifaie was being filmed when her abaya was blown open by the wind. She is now being investigated for violating clothing regulations and has fled the country. #SaudiArabia https://t.co/PTevjcDAA5 pic.twitter.com/j6MmUyEs98— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) 30 de junio de 2018
