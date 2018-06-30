Público
Público

Machismo Arabia Saudí investiga a una periodista por llevar "ropa indecente"

Shireen al-Rifaie iba vestida con unos patalones, camiseta y capa blancos y un pañuelo que dejaba al descubierto parte de su pelo, lo que ha suscitado reacciones misóginas por parte de sectores ultraconservadores del país.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
periodista-saudi

La periodista Shireen al-Rifaie.

La periodista saudita Shireen al-Rifaie está siendo investigada por vestir "ropa indecente" durante la cobertura de una información televisiva. Así lo comunicaban las autoridades de Arabia Saudí este martes, que se justificaban en que la profesional de la cadena dubaití Al Aan TV había "violado las reglas y consignas" locales con su atuendo.

Shireen al-Rifaie aparece en una calle de el Riad realizando un reportaje sobre el fin de la prohibición que impedía que las mujeres condujeran en el país, vestida con unos pantalones, una camiseta y una capa, todo de color blanco. También un velo que deja al descubierto parte de su pelo.

En el audiovisual emitido se aprecia cómo el viento mueve la capa de la periodista y deja al descubierto la ropa que lleva debajo y algo de escote, lo que ha tenido una respuesta misógina en las redes sociales por parte de conservadores sauditas, tildándola de "mujer desnuda indecente".

Etiquetas