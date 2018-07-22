Público
Machismo Detenidos dos hermanos británicos acusados de drogar y violar a mujer en Ibiza

Otros dos hombres de la misma nacionalidad, que también figuraban en la denuncia, han quedado en libertad tras prestar declaración en un juzgado de guardia.

Dos hermanos británicos permanecen en prisión provisional en la cárcel de Ibiza acusados de agresión sexual múltiple a una turista de la misma nacionalidad a la que conocieron en un bar de Sant Antoni y a la que forzaron a tomar drogas antes de violarla.

Fuentes judiciales han confirmado que, además de estos dos hombres, también fueron detenidos otros dos británicos que quedaron en libertad tras prestar declaración en el juzgado de instrucción 1 de Ibiza, en funciones de guardia.

Según publica este domingo Diario de Ibiza, la agresión se produjo en la madrugada del pasado miércoles en un apartamento de Sant Antoni al que los cuatro detenidos llevaron a la víctima, de 29 años, tras tomar unas copas con ella y, según la denuncia, obligarla a tomar dos pastillas.

Después de que la mujer denunciara los hechos ante la Guardia Civil y describiera a los agresores, los investigadores arrestaron a los cuatro hombres, dos de 30 años, uno de 29 y otro de 21, que pasaron a disposición judicial el viernes.

La titular del juzgado de instrucción 1 de Ibiza dictaminó, en la noche del viernes, la libertad para dos de los detenidos y mandó a prisión preventiva sin fianza a los otros dos, hermanos residentes en Londres.

