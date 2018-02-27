Público
Machismo La entrevista machista a la primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda: "¿Concibió a su hijo en campaña?"

Los comentarios y preguntas del presentador sobre Jacinda Ardern no sentaron bien a los neozelandeses, que reprocharon al periodista que se centrara en su físico y no en su carrera política.

La primera ministra neozelandesa, Jacinda Ardern, y su pareja, durante la entrevista en '60 minutos'.

Los neozelandeses han criticado una entrevista con su primera ministra, Jacinda Ardern y la han calificado como "sexista". Charles Wooley, un veterano periodista australiano, le preguntó: "¿Concibió a su hijo en campaña?". La primera ministra, acompañada en la entrevista por su pareja, se preguntó si "iba en serio" y contestó que el bebé había sido concebido "cuando las elecciones ya habían terminado" y no quiso "entrar en más detalles". 

La entrevista, emitida el pasado domingo en el programa 60 minutos Australia, tuvo más preguntas machistas ,ya que el presentador le dijo a Jacinda Arden que había conocido a "muchos primeros ministros" a lo largo del tiempo pero a ninguno "tan inteligente, tan joven y tan atractivo". También admitió que estaba "enamorado".  

Los comentarios del presentador sobre la primera ministra no sentaron bien a los neozelandeses, que reprocharon al periodista que se centrara en su físico y no en su carrera política. Compañeros de profesión comentaban en Twitter que Charles Wooley "Le acaba de preguntar cuándo tuvo sexo para quedarse embarazada". 

Cuando comentaron el hecho de que el marido de Jacinda Ardern se iba a ocupar de cuidar al bebé y de otros temas de la casa como la colada el presentador se quedó desconcertado. 

Aunque la primera ministra ha asegurado que no estaba molesta, los medios australianos tildan la entrecista de "espeluznante", "horripilante" o "misógina". y muchos usuarios de Twitter han pedido disculpas en nombre del país.

Charles Wooley ha admitido que su mujer le había criticado por las preguntas realizadas en la entrevista, sin embargo, asegura que no se arrepiente. 

