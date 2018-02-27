Los neozelandeses han criticado una entrevista con su primera ministra, Jacinda Ardern y la han calificado como "sexista". Charles Wooley, un veterano periodista australiano, le preguntó: "¿Concibió a su hijo en campaña?". La primera ministra, acompañada en la entrevista por su pareja, se preguntó si "iba en serio" y contestó que el bebé había sido concebido "cuando las elecciones ya habían terminado" y no quiso "entrar en más detalles".
La entrevista, emitida el pasado domingo en el programa 60 minutos Australia, tuvo más preguntas machistas ,ya que el presentador le dijo a Jacinda Arden que había conocido a "muchos primeros ministros" a lo largo del tiempo pero a ninguno "tan inteligente, tan joven y tan atractivo". También admitió que estaba "enamorado".
Los comentarios del presentador sobre la primera ministra no sentaron bien a los neozelandeses, que reprocharon al periodista que se centrara en su físico y no en su carrera política. Compañeros de profesión comentaban en Twitter que Charles Wooley "Le acaba de preguntar cuándo tuvo sexo para quedarse embarazada".
The 60 Minutes Jacinda Adern puff piece is just ick. Charles Wooley has already called her the most attractive PM he's ever met and asked about when she had sex to fall pregnant. pic.twitter.com/JKzhFfm74y— Ryan Sheales (@RyanSheales) 25 de febrero de 2018
Cuando comentaron el hecho de que el marido de Jacinda Ardern se iba a ocupar de cuidar al bebé y de otros temas de la casa como la colada el presentador se quedó desconcertado.
Aunque la primera ministra ha asegurado que no estaba molesta, los medios australianos tildan la entrecista de "espeluznante", "horripilante" o "misógina". y muchos usuarios de Twitter han pedido disculpas en nombre del país.
PM @jacindaardern , on behalf of those Australians who aren’t sexist pigs, I sincerely apologise for trash TV #60Mins patronising ‘interview’. We’re a bit behind over here. Look at how the Liberal Party & most media treated our 1st & only female PM. Truly ashamed. #auspol— waywardbreed (@waywardbreed) 26 de febrero de 2018
Charles Wooley ha admitido que su mujer le había criticado por las preguntas realizadas en la entrevista, sin embargo, asegura que no se arrepiente.
