Tres viñetas de contenido machista enfrentaron a la psicóloga del área de Igualdad y a otros dos trabajadores de la Concejalía de Personal del Ayuntamiento de Telde y ensombrecieron el 8-M en el este consistorio de Gran Canaria, según explican desde la Cadena SER.
Los hechos comenzaron cuando la psicóloga, que participaba en un piquete informativo con motivo del 8-M, descubrió tres imágenes colgadas en las paredes de una oficina del consistorio que hacían apología del machismo y de la violencia de género.
La mujer intentó arrancar los dibujos de la pared, pero el jefe de personal y un administrativo se lo impidieron, arguyendo que llevaban en esas oficinas municipales desde hacía años.
Tras los hechos, la funcionaria denunció lo ocurrido ante la policía y exigió la apertura de un expediente disciplinario para estos trabajadores públicos.
Mientras, uno de los dos empleados implicados en el altercado está de baja por ansiedad y no descarta reclamar la recolocación de las imágenes.
Uno de los dibujos no solo era machista sino que hacía apología de la violencia machista. En ella un cavernícola le dice a otro que está arrastrando por los pies a una mujer y que debe "arrastrarla por el pelo o se te llena de arena".
Esta y otras dos imágenes llevaban años colgadas en las paredes de un Ayuntamiento que reivindica ser el primero de España en haber abierto un Centro Municipal de la Mujer y que tiene desarrollado su 4º Plan de Igualdad de Oportunidades.
Según explican en la Cadena SER, los miembros del consistorio no quieren tratar el tema, pero el gabinete de comunicación ha asegurado que trata de un conflicto entre dos trabajadores municipales y asegura que no se permitirán esas imágenes.
La consejera de Igualdad del Cabildo de Gran Canaria, María Nebot, sí que ha querido hacer declarar su opinión sobre la situación para tachar de denigrante estas viñetas e instar al Ayuntamiento a que resuelva el conflicto.
