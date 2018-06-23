Macron propone centros de desembarco para migrantes en "suelo europeo"

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, anunció hoy que propondrá a sus socios europeos la creación de centros de desembarco "en suelo europeo" desde donde se gestione la situación de los migrantes y se les reparta a los países de Europa.
"Necesitamos un camino claro de solidaridad, no tratar caso por caso", declaró Macron en París, al término de un almuerzo en el Palacio del Elíseo con el presidente del Gobierno español, el socialista Pedro Sánchez.
El presidente francés explicó que su propuesta, abordada ya con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, consiste en crear "centros cerrados en suelo europeo", en los que se tratarían los expedientes de los demandantes de asilo para agilizar los trámites y para devolver a sus países a aquellos que no gocen de ese derecho.
