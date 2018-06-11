Madrid incluye en su callejero a Soledad Cazorla, la primera fiscal contra la violencia sobre la mujer

El callejero de Madrid reconocerá desde este domingo a la primera fiscal de sala contra la violencia sobre la mujer, Soledad Cazorla. La placa, en sustitución a la de General Saliquet, en el distrito de Latina, fue instalada este domingo.
El cambio de placas responde a la aplicación del Ayuntamiento de Madrid de la Ley de Memoria Histórica. Soledad Cazorla (1955-2015) fue responsable de poner en marcha y dirigir la red española de fiscales especialistas en violencia contra las mujeres, creada en 2004 tras la entrada en vigor de la Ley Integral contra la Violencia de Género.
De ella destacó igualmente su trabajo por la protección de las y los menores víctimas de la violencia machista. Su familia, en colaboración con la Fundación Mujeres, ha creado un fondo para becas para menores que han perdido a su madre por esta causa.
En el acto de cambio de placas estarán presentes el concejal-presidente del distrito de Latina, Carlos Sánchez Mato; la delegada de Políticas de Género y Diversidad, Celia Mayer; la portavoz socialista en el Ayuntamiento, Purificación Causapié; la presidenta del Consejo de las Mujeres, Lourdes Hernández; la presidenta del Comisionado de la Memoria Histórica, Paca Sauquillo, y el promotor del Fondo de Becas Soledad Cazorla, Joaquín Tagar.
