Veintiuna familias fueron desalojadas en la medianoche del sábado al domingo de sus domicilios en el edificio del número 19 del paseo General Martínez Campos en el barrio de Chamberí, Madrid, tras la caída de parte de la estructura del edificio en construcción.
Se trata del mismo edificio que la pasada semana se desplomó y acabó con la vida de dos obreros que realizaban trabajos en el último piso de las viviendas. Tras las lluvias de este fin de semana en la capital, la parte que había quedado de pie tras el suceso, cedió y se derrumbó.
Como medida de seguridad fueron desalojados los inquilinos de las viviendas del edificio que linda con la finca. Además, las personas que se encontraban en los en los bares y restaurantes de la zona salieron corriendo para evitar otra tragedia. Según los testigos, antes hubo varias caídas menos potentes.
Los técnicos de Control de la Edificación del Área de Urbanismo del Ayuntamiento de Madrid estuvieron en la zona desde la una de la madrugada hasta las tres de la tarde, junto a los Bomberos, trabajando en medidas de precaución.
En cuanto al anterior derrumbe, se desconocen aún las causas del siniestro. La investigación de la Unidad de Investigación y Coordinación Judicial de la Policía Municipal sigue abierta y está ahora prácticamente comenzando.
