Público
Público

Madridejos Más de 20 heridos, dos de ellos graves, tras chocar un autobús con un camión en Toledo

El camión se encontraba averiado y parado en el arcén de la A-4, a su paso por la localidad toledana de Madridejos

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0

Más de 20 personas han resultado heridas, dos de ellas de gravedad, tras la colisión entre un autobús de viajeros, que cubre la línea Madrid-Sevilla-Huelva, contra un camión que se encontraba averiado y parado en el arcén de la A-4, a su paso por la localidad toledana de Madridejos.

Fuentes del Servicio de Atención y Coordinación de Urgencias y Emergencias 112 han informado a Europa Press de que el balance provisional deja entre 15 y 20 heridos leves, cinco o seis con cortes severos y dos heridos graves. De ellos, uno ha quedado atrapado en el autobús y ha tenido que ser rescatado por los bomberos.

El siniestro se ha registrado a las 9.22 horas en el kilómetro 111 de la vía, en sentido Andalucía. Tras la colisión, el autobús se ha salido de calzada pero no ha volcado. En el operativo movilizado desde el 112 trabajan agentes de la Guardia Civil, de Policía Local de Madridejos, bomberos del Parque de Villacañas, un médico de urgencias, una UVI, un helicóptero sanitario, tres ambulancias de soporte vital y una ambulancia de urgencias.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas