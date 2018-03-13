La familia de Sallent que se fue de vacaciones a las Canarias y dejó solo a sus perros durante doce días ha sido condenada a tres meces de prisión y 3 años de inhabilitación para la tenencia de animales, informa la entidad animalista FAADA.

Esta entidad ya consiguió en marzo de 2017, a través de su recurso, que unos hechos tipificados como delito leve de maltrato animal acabasen juzgándose como delito grave.

Se trataba de un caso que tuvo lugar en Sallent en febrero del 2016, cuando un hombre se fue doce días a las Islas Canarias dejando a sus cuatro perros -3 de los cuales cachorros- desatendidos, atados a la pared de la buhardilla con medio metro de cuerda, con bozal, sin agua y con el pienso en el suelo mezclado con los excrementos y la orina de los mismos animales.

El perro adulto además, se encontraba en la terraza a la intemperie, y sin poder acceder ni a la comida ni al agua.

Finalmente, el pasado 28 de febrero, el Juzgado Penal Nº 2 de Manresa condenó a los imputados (un matrimonio y su hijo) a 3 meses de prisión y a la máxima inhabilitación, en este caso 3 años para el ejercicio de profesión, oficio o comercio que tenga relación con los animales y para la tenencia de los mismos.

El día del juicio los imputados reconocieron la autoría de los hechos y, al no tener antecedentes penales, no ingresarán en prisión, pero no podrán ser propietarios de animales ni poseerlos durante el tiempo que dure dicha inhabilitación y entrarán en la cárcel en caso de cualquier nueva condena.

Los 4 animales han sido adoptados y ya disfrutan de una nueva vida libre de maltrato junto a sus nuevas familias.