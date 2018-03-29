La Concejalía de Sanidad del Ayuntamiento de Elche (Alicante) ha firmado un decreto que impide el uso de aves en los desfiles de las procesiones de Jueves y Viernes Santo por posible "sufrimiento, angustia y estrés".
El trono del paso de la crofradía representa un huerto típico del lugar, en el que figuran un olivo, un granado, un naranjo, un limonero y, como elemento central, la palmera, donde cada año se colocan varias aves, los estorninos, con un arnés en las hojas.
Según un comunicado del Ayuntamiento de Elche, el edil de Sanidad, Carlos Sánchez, fundamenta el decreto en un informe pericial independiente hecho por un veterinario a petición de la Concejalía del área, ya que existían dos documentos anteriores con opiniones contrapuestas. En dicho informe pericial se indica que las aves "pueden padecer sufrimiento", a pesar de que "el origen de los animales está debidamente acreditado y es totalmente legal, su mantenimiento se realiza en perfectas condiciones, con buen trato, y el sistema de fijación a la palmera en el trono no debe causarle lesiones y está autorizado".
Algunos colectivos como la asociación de veterinarios AVATMA, la plataforma La Tortura No es Cultura (LTNEC) y la Asociación Animalista Contra el Maltrato de Elche (AACME) han solicitado en los últimos años la prohibición del uso de estas aves vivas, al considerar que supone un "sufrimiento emocional y físico" para ellas.
Durante la Semana Santa del pasado año tuvo lugar una protesta que cortó unos minutos el paso del trono de la citada cofradía en la procesión general del Viernes Santo, en la que una decena de activistas reivindicó la liberación de las aves.
La cofradía implicada —Cofradía de la Oración del Huerto— siempre ha defendido que, desde su fundación, ha llevado en la palmera a estas aves colocadas en un arnés y no atadas por las patas, y sostiene que "han sido criadas en cautividad" y que "durante el año reciben el cuidado y atención por parte de los cofrades, manteniéndolas en perfectas condiciones".
