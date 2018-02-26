Público
Maltrato animal Hallan los cadáveres de 20 perros que fueron atados a la vía para ser arrollados por el tren

Según denuncia el PACMA los restos fueron encontrados al paso del tren por varios municipios de Sevilla. Uno de los perros, como mínimo, había sido utilizado para la caza.

Aparecen 20 perros que murieron atados a la vía del tren. / PACMA

Al menos 20 perros de distintas razas han sido encontrados muertos en los últimos días en el trazado del ferrocarril en varios pueblos de Sevilla, al que habían sido atados para que muriesen arrollados al paso del tren.

Según denuncia el Partido Animalista contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA) los cadáveres de los perros fueron encontrados al paso del tren por los municipios sevillanos de Espartinas, Olivares, Salteras y Villanueva del Ariscal, y algunos todavía conservaban la cuerda en el cuello con la que fueron atados a la vía.

Además, este mismo partido ha presentado una petición al Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF) para que sea inspeccionado el trazado.

Uno de los perros, como mínimo, había sido utilizado para la caza, lo que ha sido comunicado al Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil.

PACMA ha denunciado también que han sido encontrados varios animales aún vivos amarrados y abandonados en los aledaños de la vía en varios pueblos, lo que han denunciado con el apoyo tanto de fotografías como de vídeos, aportando datos concretos de su ubicación.

La denuncia de PACMA está apoyada por la Plataforma Justicia y Defensa Animal y ha pedido que se investiguen los chips de los animales para llegar a los responsables.

