Maltrato animal Investigan al dueño de 131 ovejas por dejarlas morir de hambre en Salamanca

El propietario, de 62 años, dejó de alimentar de forma consciente a los ovinos ante supuestas necesidades económicas y de explotación, según la investigación de la Guardia Civil.

Un perro pastor conduce a un rebaño de ovejas. EFE

La Guardia Civil investiga a un hombre de 62 años por haber dejado morir por inanición a 131 ovejas de su propiedad en una explotación ganadera ubicada en el término municipal de Encina de San Silvestre, en Salamanca.

La investigación se ha producido a partir de la puesta en marcha de una operación el pasado febrero cuando efectivos del Instituto Armado detectaron en la explotación ganadera mencionada numerosas aves rapaces y carroñeras sobrevolando por una zona en la que había diversos cadáveres de ovino.

Fuentes de la Comandancia de Salamanca explican en un comunicado que, tras poner la situación en conocimiento de la Junta de Castilla y León, fueron localizados 131 animales muertos y 50 vivos, siendo la causa de la muerte la falta de atención veterinaria y dejadez en la alimentación.

Los trabajos realizados permitieron determinar que el propietario de los animales dejó de alimentar de forma consciente a los ovinos ante supuestas necesidades económicas y de explotación, lo que desembocó en la muerte de las ovejas tras un periodo intenso de agotamiento e inanición.

El dueño, al que ahora se le investiga como supuesto autor de los delitos de abandono y maltrato animal, es un hombre de 62 años, natural de Encina de San Silvestre.

