Maltrato animal Muere en Lugo un perro que no podía comer ni beber al tener un bozal con papeles para que no ladrara

La dueña del can ha pasado a disposición judicial para ser juzgada por un presunto delito de maltrato animal.

Un perro en un centro de acogida de animales. EFE/Archivo

Un perro ha muerto en Ribadeo (Lugo) al estar "supuestamente desnutrido y en pésimas condiciones higiénico sanitarias", según un informe de la Guardia Civil recogido por La voz de Galicia. La dueña del can ha pasado a disposición judicial para ser juzgada por un presunto delito de maltrato animal. 

Según apuntan las investigaciones de la Benemérita, que se iniciaron antes de la muerte del perro —"de tamaño mediano y color negro"—, el animal no podía ni comer ni beber al tener "un bozal con papeles colocados en la punta para que no pudiera ladrar".

Tras ser localizado por la Guardia Civil, el perro fue trasladado de urgencia a una clínica veterinaria, pero una vez allí fue imposible "hacer nada para salvar su vida dada la extrema gravedad" en la que se encontraba el can.

