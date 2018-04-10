El Partido Animalista Pacma ha hecho públicas unas imágenes hasta ahora inéditas del estado en el que se encuentran las elefantas del circo Gottani que la semana pasada resultaron heridas en un accidente de tráfico cuando eran trasportadas a su próximo destino en Albacete.
Los animales continúan en el municipio manchego de Pozo Cañada, a la espera de que se conozca el resultado del informe veterinario que el partido animalista solicitó al Seprona de la Guardia Civil el pasado 3 de abril.
“Aunque el domador dice que juegan y se encuentran mentalmente muy bien, nosotros hemos visto animales consumidos por la tristeza. Las elefantas están completamente paralizadas, permanecen juntas y apenas se mueven“, explica la presidenta de Pacma, Silvia Barquero. “Estos animales llevan más de 30 años encerrados y sometidos a un adiestramiento basado en el castigo. Queremos recordar que para que un león, un tigre o un elefante realice prácticas antinaturales como atravesar aros de fuego, andar sobre dos patas o apilarse unos sobre otros, hay mutilaciones, años de golpes, puñetazos, puntapiés y numerosas prácticas que acaban rompiendo el alma de estos animales para que se vuelvan dóciles y sumisos a través del miedo”, concluye.
El partido ha emprendido una petición en internet para solicitar al Gobierno que impida que las cuatro elefantas regresen al circo y para trabajar en la prohibición de los circos con animales en España que supera ya las 260.000 firmas.
