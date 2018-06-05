Los padres de un menor de 9 años denuncian que su hijo lleva desde octubre sin recreo por no entregar un trabajo de música. Durante todo este tiempo, la profesora de un colegio de Alzira ha privado al menor de jugar y relacionarse con sus compañeros, según han denunciado sus padres en el diario Levante-EMV.
“Es una medida humillante, degradante y vejatoria. Parece que sea un criminal. Eso es maltrato infantil”, han denunciado en dicho medio. Los padres se enteraron del castigo por terceras personas y decidieron, después de confirmarlo con otros alumnos, enviar una carta a la profesora para solucionar esta situación. Ella alegó que era una técnica educativa correcta y le comunicaron que, si la situación seguía así, acudirían a la Fiscalía de Menores a denunciarla. Finalmente los padres del menor han presentado una queja ante la Conselleria de Educación y aseguran que hay más casos como el de su hijo en el que otros niños han sufrido tratos cuestionables por parte de la misma maestra.
