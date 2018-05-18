Público
La Manada Las acusaciones y la defensa presentarán el lunes los recursos a la sentencia de 'La Manada'

Los abogados de la víctima están ultimando su recurso y el de los acusados pedirá la absolución de sus clientes, así como la puesta en libertad la siguiente semana. 

El abogado de la joven madrileña que denunció haber sufrido una violación grupal en los sanfermines del 2016, Carlos Bacaicoa, abandona el Palacio de Justicia de Navarra tras asistir a la lectura del fallo de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que ha cond

El abogado de la víctima de La Manada. / EFE

Las acusaciones personadas en el caso de 'La Manada' y la defensa de los acusados tienen previsto presentar para el lunes, día que finaliza el plazo, sus respectivos recursos de apelación a la sentencia que condena a los cinco encausados a nueve años de prisión por un delito de abuso sexual y les absuelve de la agresión sexual.

En concreto, los abogados de la víctima están ultimando su recurso y tienen previsto registrarlo telemáticamente a lo largo de este fin de semana.

Por su parte, Agustín Martínez Becerra, abogado de cuatro de los acusados, presentará el recurso pidiendo la absolución de sus clientes el lunes, 21 de mayo, día en el que concluye el plazo. Además, prevé presentar la petición de puesta en libertad de los miembros de 'La Manada' en la siguiente semana.

También han confirmado su recurso a la sentencia el Ayuntamiento de Pamplona y el Gobierno de Navarra, personados en la causa como acusación popular, además de la Fiscalía. Todos ellos, al igual que la acusación particular, defenderán que los hechos sean considerados como agresión sexual.

La Sala de lo Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra, conformada por cinco jueces y presidida por el presidente del TSJN, Joaquín Galve, será la encargada de resolver los recursos de las partes.

El plazo de presentación de recursos a la sentencia que condena a los miembros de 'La Manada' se amplió hasta el 21 de mayo al recoger la resolución judicial una errata en el apellido de uno de los condenados.

