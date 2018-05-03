Público
Público

La Manada Twitter suspende una cuenta de la red social por difundir una imagen captada por 'La Manada'

La red social ha decidido suspender el perfil tras analizar el contenido publicado por el mismo y después de recibir varias denuncias.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Protesta en las calles de València en contra de la sentencia de La Manada - EFE

Protesta en las calles de València en contra de la sentencia de La Manada - EFE

Twitter ha suspendido una cuenta de la red social que habría difundido una supuesta imagen captada por 'La Manada', cuyos cinco integrantes han sido condenados a nueve años de cárcel por un delito continuado de abuso sexual a una joven durante los Sanfermines de 2016. Según han indicado fuentes conocedoras de la decisión, la red social ha decidido suspender la citada cuenta tras analizar el contenido publicado por la misma y después de recibir varias denuncias.

La propia Policía Nacional ha anunciado que la Unidad de Ciberdelincuencia está analizando si se han publicado datos de la víctima de 'La Manada', personales y privados (como su DNI), que pudieran ser constitutivos de delito. "En la Red, y en el mundo real, No todo vale. #Respeto", ha recordado a través de su cuenta de Twitter. 

Etiquetas