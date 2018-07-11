Público
La Manada Defensa levanta la suspensión del militar de 'La Manada' y queda pendiente de destino

Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, condenado a nueve años de cárcel por abusos sexuales, pasa al servicio activo pendiente de destino en Sevilla. 

06/07/2018.- Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, uno de los cinco componentes de 'La Manada', tras ser condenado a nueve años de cárcel tras abusar sexualmente de una joven madrileña en Pamplona durante los Sanfermines de 2016, a su llegada hoy al juzgado de guardia

Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, uno de los cinco componentes de 'La Manada', a su llegada al juzgado de guardia de Sevilla. EFE/Raúl Caro/Archivo

El Ministerio de Defensa ha levantado la suspensión de funciones del militar de La Manada, Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, condenado a nueve años de cárcel por abusos sexuales a una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016 y en libertad provisional.

Asimismo, Cabezuelo pasa al servicio activo pendiente de destino en Sevilla, según recoge este martes el Boletín Oficial de Defensa.

