Público
Público

La Manada Dos miembros de 'La Manada' se ríen de un cámara que cae al suelo mientras grababa

Los condenados a nueve años de prisión deberán comparecer todos los lunes, miércoles y viernes ante el juzgado de guardia, tal y como estableció la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra tras su puesta en libertad el pasado viernes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
25/06/2018.- Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, uno de los componentes de la manada a su salida del juzgado de guardia de Sevilla, uno de los requisitos impuestos por la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que les permitió abandonar la cárcel bajo fianza el pasado vier

Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, uno de los componentes de 'La Manada' a su salida del juzgado de guardia de Sevilla, uno de los requisitos impuestos por la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que les permitió abandonar la cárcel bajo fianza el pasado viernes. EFE/Pepo Herrera

Los cinco miembros de La Manada acudieron este miércoles por segunda vez a la sede de los Juzgados de Sevilla para firmar, tal y como estableció la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra tras su puesta en libertad el pasado viernes. 

Varios periodistas y cámaras esperaron a la salida de los jóvenes condenados, que llegaron por la tarde para evitar la expectación mediática. Tras firmar, José Ángel Prenda, el líder La Manada, y Antonio Jesús Cabezuelo, el militar del grupo, salieron juntos y, mientras un cámara les grababa, éste cayó al suelo. ¿Qué hicieron los dos condenados? Se rieron a carcajadas sin prestar ningún tipo de ayuda.

"¿Os ha hecho mucha gracia, no?" les interpeló un compañero del cámara. Los miembros del grupo siguieron andando, sin mirar atrás y sin parar de mofarse. 

Los cinco componentes de La Manada deberán comparecer todos los lunes, miércoles y viernes ante el juzgado de guardia.

Etiquetas