'La Manada' Miles de personas protestan en Madrid tras la libertad provisional de 'La Manada'

Los asistentes portan banderas, carteles y pancartas de rechazo a la decisión de los magistrados, que no aprecian riesgo de fuga de los condenados ni aprecian tampoco riesgo de reiteración delictiva.

Manifestación ante el Ministerio de Justicia de Madrid en protesta por la puesta en libertad de 'La Manada'. - EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Miles de personas, en su mayoría mujeres, se han concentrado este viernes 22 de junio ante el Ministerio de Justicia para protestar contra la libertad provisional bajo fianza de 6.000 euros para los cinco miembros de La Manada condenados a nueve años de prisión por un delito de abuso sexual.

Una marea morada ha acudido alrededor de las 19.00 horas ante la sede del departamento que dirige Dolores Delgado, ubicada en el centro de Madrid. Allí han protestado al grito de "no es abuso, es violación" y "tranquila, hermana, aquí está tu Manada", lemas habituales también en las movilizaciones que tuvieron lugar contra la sentencia de La Manada que absolvía a los jóvenes de un delito de agresión sexual.

Los asistentes, que superan el millar según el Movimiento Feminista de Madrid -organización convocante- portan banderas, carteles y pancartas de rechazo a la decisión de los magistrados, que no aprecian riesgo de fuga de los condenados ni aprecian tampoco riesgo de reiteración delictiva.

"Ella en casa y ellos de parranda", proclaman los participantes, entre otros cánticos en los que expresan su rabia. "No valiente, quiero ser libre", corean.

Carlota Álvarez, del Movimiento Feminista de Madrid, ha declarado a Europa Press que el auto publicado este viernes es "un ataque más a las mujeres por parte de una justicia patriarcal".

